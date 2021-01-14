Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

