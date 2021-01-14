Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,711,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

