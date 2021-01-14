American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

