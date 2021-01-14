American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,695.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

