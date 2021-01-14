American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

AEP stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

