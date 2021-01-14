American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at 140166

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at 140166 from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the airline’s stock. 140166’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.
NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 2,043,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,414,410. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.