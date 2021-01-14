American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at 140166

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at 140166 from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “negative” rating on the airline’s stock. 140166’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 2,043,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,414,410. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

