Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin Sells 54,543 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

