AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $480.74

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $480.74 and last traded at $480.74, with a volume of 538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $474.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

