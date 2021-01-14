Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMBO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 546,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,614. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -15.09.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.
