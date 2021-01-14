Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sowell Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,186.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,160.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

