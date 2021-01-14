Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

