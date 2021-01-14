Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

