Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.37

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $132,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,594 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.