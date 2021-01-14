AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at CIBC

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

TSE ALA opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s payout ratio is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

