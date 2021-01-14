Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,741.52. 51,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,609.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

