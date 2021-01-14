Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AHAG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Get Alpha Technologies Group alerts:

About Alpha Technologies Group

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, fabricates, and sells thermal management and non-thermal fabricated products, and aluminum extrusions in the United States. It offers natural convection products, which include thermal extrusions, board level and BGA heatsinks, LED heat sinks, folded fins, bonded and stacked fins, and heat frames; forced convection products, such as skived and zipper fins, and fans; fluid phase change products, including heat pipes; and liquid cooling products, such as liquid cold plates, heat exchangers, and coolant distribution units.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.