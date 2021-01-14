Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHAG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AHAG opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Alpha Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
About Alpha Technologies Group
