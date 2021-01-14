Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $78.46 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $78.46 million and approximately $51.62 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00239434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.