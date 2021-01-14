Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.24. 9,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,377,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

