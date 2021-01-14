Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Trading Up 13.6%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 106,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 113,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.23 million and a PE ratio of -28.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

