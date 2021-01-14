Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

