Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 6.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,010,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,468,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

