AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 246.4% in December

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 246.4% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

Shares of ACV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 48,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

