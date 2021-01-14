Alliance Global Partners Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Neutral

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 959.99 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

