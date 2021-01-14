Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $706.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

