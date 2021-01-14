Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 43105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 366,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,326,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

