Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

AKZOY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

