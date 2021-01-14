Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

AJINY opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

