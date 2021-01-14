Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €89.11 ($104.84) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.51.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

