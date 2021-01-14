Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $6.02. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 37,378 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.