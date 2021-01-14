AidCoin Reaches Market Cap of $396,349.15 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $396,349.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

