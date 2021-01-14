AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AIA Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

