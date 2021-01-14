Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 535469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.41.

Specifically, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,279 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,311.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.61. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

