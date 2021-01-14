AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Jan 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

