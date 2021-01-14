Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 14,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,924. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

