Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in December

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.5 days.

AEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.