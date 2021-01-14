Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

