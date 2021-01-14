Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,360 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 1.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 1,319,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

