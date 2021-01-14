Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 7,995,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

