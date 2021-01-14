Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 59,084,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,430,820. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

