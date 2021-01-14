Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

