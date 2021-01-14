Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $4.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.82.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 58,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.