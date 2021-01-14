Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

