Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.