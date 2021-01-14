Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 60,179,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,664,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.