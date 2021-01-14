Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,699.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 517.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $255.45 million and $3,699.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00385133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Advanced Internet Block is a project designed to get funds through the value of the coin itself in order to invest in the field of real estate, internet(mobile) application and future infrastructure and reinvest back in the coin's development. 99.998% of AIB's supply was premined and 500000 AIB remained to be mined during the next 10 years. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.