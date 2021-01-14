adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

adidas stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,701,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

