Adam Wiener Sells 15,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,788,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $78.07 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 123.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

