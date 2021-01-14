Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

AFIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AFIB opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

