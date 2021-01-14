Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

