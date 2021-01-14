Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $66,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 289,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.