Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -287.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

